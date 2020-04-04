Note to my investment adviser: Buy Party City. When church bells across the land peal the all-clear and we emerge from our respective homes, squinting into the unfamiliar sun like rescued copper miners, we will want to have parties. Lots of them. So buy Party City, Jose Cuervo and KFC.
I know, the potential for a second wave of COVID-19 will be very real, and rash behavior, like mosh pits and wrestling tournaments, should be undertaken with all due caution. We will want to heed the advice of medical experts who chart the expected course of viral pandemics, no matter what the president might be saying at the time.
The peak of this first wave still lies ahead. The stark scoreboard of morbidity that is cable news assures us of that much. You can read about it, hear about it, elsewhere, 24/7.
But here, today, I want to remind you that at some point we will want to party — after, of course, we have been instructed when and how to properly do so. We partied on V-E Day despite the terrible weight of the war’s historic toll and we will party again, because we must.
And we will spend money again, because we must.
Buy Babies R Us and Graco. Baby-shower shopping may become a key component of our economic recovery. In 1965, a historic power outage plunged 80 million people in the northeastern U.S. into darkness for 13 hours and, as the story goes, a population explosion followed precisely nine months later. Except it didn't; that was an urban myth. But this — this forced, prolonged isolation — seems likely to ensure a surge of births around New Year’s Day 2021. Economists say we already need a next-generation workforce, and desperately. So, let’s prepare to welcome these little future taxpayers. We have a lot more than 13 hours to get it done. Buy Gymboree, Gerber and Baby Gap.
Buy Great Clips and Supercuts. Most of our compatriots will emerge on that Great American Easter, whenever it may come, looking like Geico cavemen. I’m talking men, women, children and certain domesticated animals. Some of us will have mastered the art of the home- (self-?) administered haircut, but many more will have failed in the attempt and will need special, even urgent attention. The lines outside Great Clips should be good for some much needed laughs. But let’s try not be cruel about it.
Buy Office Depot, OfficeMaxx and Stinson’s (or its regional equivalent). Millions of work-from-home workers who never had to work from home until circumstances required it, will emerge with long lists of wish-I’d-had-this items. Buy Geek Squad-type operations, too, for home office workers like me who never did get that printer to work and weren’t about to bring it into the shop.
My technology quotient has always been somewhat lacking, but I’ve functioned well enough to get by. Consequently, I’ve always tried to be on good terms with the office techie, who would invariably solve my problem du jour in 30 seconds or less.
The techie has stopped coming around because I’ve been working from home, in the impossibly cluttered spare bedroom I call an office. The dog still bounces into the room to visit, sometimes with an uprooted potted plant or some other discovery in his happy jaws, but no techie. I’m on my own, forced to fight my way out of technical jams with YouTube tutorials and needle-nose pliers. I am not especially adept at either one.
Maybe I’ll get my techie back on the other side of this pandemic. But I probably won’t. Life will be profoundly different in a multitude of ways, and this is one of the more likely ones: The world will have become more comfortable working from home. Most of us have no choice now, but when we emerge from this isolation, we may have realized there is much to like, and gain, from working barefoot and uncombed. So, I’d better get the right equipment and some tutoring help to operate it. So, buy Canon. Buy Apple. Buy Microsoft.
Buy Instacart, too, or similar services. I always thought paying someone else to do your grocery shopping was the height of laziness. Then I tried it. I’m sold. My shopper was Alberto R. and he was not especially personable — understandable under the circumstances, I guess — but he got it done, and he didn’t throw extras in the cart like I would have done as I waited in the checkout line. I do kind of wish he had surprised me with a Butterfinger or an Us Weekly — Katy Perry is pregnant! — but Alberto behaved responsibly. Many Americans will have tried grocery shopping services for the first time during this lockdown, and, like me, liked it. So there. Buy Instacart.
These are stock market recommendations any of you can take to the bank, but I offer them specifically to my investment counselor for the benefit of his other clients, without expectation of reward or praise. Now, I might list some recommended “sell” stocks, too, but my space today is used up and, besides, it’s getting hard to see the entire screen. I really must try to prune my eyebrows. June can’t get here fast enough.
(3) comments
Confess, my first reaction was to think this guy is Bakersfield's liberally permitted version of Bill Maher and he may be but who knows. Whatever, he writes from the heart and on matters of reasonable importance. Stay healthy.
The sad reality is that there are some who will take Mr. Price’s advice and will lose much of what’s left of their life savings.
If you are even just thinking of purchasing stocks right now, you are not paying attention and don’t know you’re financial history.
US equity indices are down a mere 25% from all-time historical highs set just a couple months ago.
No Bear market in history corresponding with a recession has ever ended so quickly with a mere 20-30% loss.
Even at current levels, the S&P-500 remains more than 50% overpriced in historical terms going back a century.
Bear markets at the beginning of deep recessions don’t end with a mere 25% pullback.
Bear markets end in despair.
The fact that Tesla is trading over $20 and Uber and Lyft are still trading over $1 should tell you we are nowhere near a market bottom.
Sock puppets, anyone?
squinting into the unfamiliar sun like rescued copper miners...that's really funny
