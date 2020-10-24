I have tried to look at this from every angle, but there’s no way to view it as anything but what it is.
Politics. Grandstanding. Because-we-can payback.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors’ move last Tuesday to sever funding for COVID-19-related outreach by a nonprofit that serves predominantly minority, working class communities is not only reverse political correctness, but also short-sighted and, worst of all, potentially harmful.
The Board nixed a $1 million contract with the Building Healthy Communities nonprofit that was all but a done deal: 4th District Supervisor David Couch had worked hard to nail down the details, and some community outreach had already been performed by the nonprofit.
So why scuttle the deal so abruptly? Because Building Healthy Communities had supported calls for police reform, and in particular encouraged the Kern High School District board of trustees, then in the midst of budget discussions, to emphasize counseling and mental health services and deemphasize the district’s police force.
“Public safety isn’t just about police and fire services,” one flagged post said. “Public safety means investment in youth programs, and investing in communities that need it most. Public safety means investing in parks and communities that lack basic infrastructure.”
“Defund police in schools,” said another post. “Money for resources, nurses and counselors!”
Whether you agree that school district money is better spent on counselors than police is almost beside the point. At issue here is whether an organization dedicated to the health, safety and well-being of certain at-risk communities has a right to participate in a discussion that has reached every corner of the country.
Just last week, from infamously liberal (and violent) Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared, “I do not support defunding the police.” But she does support enhanced de-escalation training and additional mental health resources to the tune of $16.5 million this fiscal year.
Also last week, in Snohomish County, Wash., officials said they will explore expanding a team of behavioral health professionals that provides emergency support to people dealing with suicidal thoughts, addiction and other mental health problems.
Also last week, in Waco, Texas, city council members debated how to ease the burden on local police from surging mental health call-outs. “What this means from an operational standpoint,” Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt, Waco’s former police chief, told the council, “is that for each crisis call, a minimum of two police officers are taken off the streets to deal with that call until it’s finished.”
Also, last week in Bakersfield, Calif., a call for input by the police department “on local police reform efforts through a series of ‘listening sessions’” — open forums, via Zoom, for the public to share their “experiences, insights and ideas.” Among the topics: use-of-force policy and officer training and education.
Why are those conversations important? Statistics like this: Just in the first half of this month, Oct. 1-15, BPD responded to 160 calls in which mental health was in some way a factor. Separately, over the course of those same 15 days, BPD responded to calls involving 159 suicidal people. Combined, over that period, that’s 20 calls a day. Time-intensive calls.
The Kern Behavioral Health Department's Mobile Evaluation Team was dispatched to roughly 4,000 mental health calls in 2019, about two-thirds of them at BPD’s request. During that same 15-day period of October, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office summoned a MET unit 98 times — more than five times a day.
“There are times we request a MET unit and they are unavailable, either because they are on another call or there just isn’t one working,” said Lt. Joel Swanson of KCSO. “I believe if they had more staffing, they would respond to even more calls with us.”
Even that notorious rabble-rouser, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, seemed to acknowledge the need for police reform in a news release summarizing a recent virtual public discussion he hosted with Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina.
“It’s paramount that all voices in our community are represented … These conversations, though at times difficult, are necessary,” McCarthy wrote, referencing Senate and House bills, sponsored by Scott and himself, “designed to improve community (and) law enforcement relationships by helping officers perform their duty, enhancing transparency, and reinforcing accountability.”
No word on whether the Board of Supervisors intends to sever any working relationships with McCarthy for having encouraged people to participate in “difficult” conversations about police reform.
Guess it’s who you know.
Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who led the move to sever the contract with Building Healthy Communities, justified the move by saying, “This is where we support law enforcement and where we want more resources to go to law enforcement.”
And what is the most urgently needed resource for law enforcement these days, as underscored in headline after headline? Mental health partnerships and tool boxes. Better training in the soft science of de-escalation. Crisis-recognition skills that are as polished and professional as expertise on the shooting range. Acceptance of an evolving culture in law enforcement that values those abilities.
And, as Building Healthy Communities might say, a willingness to make “nurses and counselors” part of an interagency approach to public safety.
Nobody wants to shut down law enforcement agencies or decimate them to the point that they cannot protect us or themselves. Correction, nobody with any reasonable grasp of reality. We need law enforcement officers who have the training and resources to stop crime. Anyone who thinks otherwise is living in a cartoon.
But penalizing a nonprofit of proven value for weighing in on a topical and necessary debate — even as communities across the country wrestle with the same crisis — is counterproductive.
The work that Building Healthy Communities was to have undertaken is now a week behind where it would have been had the Board not taken this action, and a Department of Public Health Services representative told me it might be a couple of weeks before a replacement agency is selected. That’s three weeks the agency might have been deployed, as per that withdrawn contract, in Kern's 35 most disadvantaged census tracts, home to nearly 30 percent of all the county's COVID-19 cases.
Three weeks sooner that Kern County might have moved to a less restrictive tier for reopening. Three weeks sooner that certain workers might have returned to their jobs. Three weeks healthier that county tax revenues might have grown.