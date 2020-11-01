You’ve heard this metaphor already, probably many times: Kern County is a red island in a sea of blue. Blue California is one of the nation’s most liberal states and red Kern County its most stubbornly conservative outlier. With the exception of the state’s sparsely populated far northeast, which identifies more with the Idaho outback than anything in this vast nation-state, the southern end of the San Joaquin Valley is the solitary red sheep of the family.
It wasn’t always so. Until Bill Clinton’s then-charming Arkansas rasp came out of nowhere and ended the George H.W. Bush-inherited mantle of the Reagan revolution, Kern County and California as a whole voted in lockstep.
From the turn of the century — the previous turn of the century — until the Clintons arrived on the national scene in 1992, Kern County and the state overall favored the same presidential candidate in 22 out of 23 elections. The single exception: 1912, when Teddy Roosevelt, the swashbuckling former president, divided Republicans with his “Bull Moose” Party challenge. California went for Teddy; Kern County supported the Democratic challenge of Woodrow Wilson, but only by a scant 440 votes over Roosevelt. Poor President William Howard Taft took Kern County’s leftovers, which amounted to a grand total of 67 votes, and went home. At least we’d named a city after him.
But something happened in 1992, and it wasn’t just Ross Perot, whose third-party challenge, much like Teddy Roosevelt’s, divided the Republican vote. After all, Clinton fared even poorer in Kern in 1996 than he had in 1992.
In a manner of speaking, Kern County didn’t leave California; California left Kern County. Conservative, religious, working-class, commodity-economy Kern kept its identity. California moved to the left, largely because of demographic shifts in the major population centers.
Kern County has favored the Republican Party presidential candidate in 13 straight elections, and in 16 of the past 17, going back to 1952. Kern has now opposed the overall state’s presidential preference on seven straight quadrennial occasions.
Almost certainly coming up — No. 8.
But why? What are the factors that have made Kern County perhaps the last bastion of concentrated conservative ideology in California?
Throughout the nation’s various swings from liberalism to conservatism and back again, from isolationism to global paternalism to isolationism again, Kern County has stayed remarkably consistent. It may have been close in a few scattered years, but Kern County votes Republican, and voter registration numbers say it probably will again.
But California’s changing demographics have changed the state’s political profile, according to Bakersfield College history instructor R. Allen Bolar. What makes California different from places like Texas, which has also seen significant changes in racial and ethnic makeup, is that this state’s white population moved left along with those new demographic influences.
“It is a little bit unusual because in some other states where you have a big division in demographics, like Texas, voters have tended to cluster more toward the Republicans,” Bolar said. “That hasn't happened in California, so it's not just a function of demographics.”
It is happening in Kern County, too, but at a far more glacial speed.
“It happened to be the case that Kern County voters were more conservative than voters on the coast even 40 years ago,” Bolar said. “So, as changing demographics have happened, they pushed our county a bit to the left — but they were starting from a place that was farther to the right.”
Jeremy Adams, a Cal State Bakersfield political science adjunct professor and longtime Bakersfield High School government teacher, says Kern County’s mindset in many ways overrides its strong minority-vote influence.
“Kern County is solidly Republican because as a county we are so deeply rooted in this notion, based a lot on the kind of industries we have and the lives we live, of individualism,” he said. “Except for, you know, needing roads built and canals constructed, this is a very self-reliant population. We're farmers, we're people who don't particularly want a lot of government involved in our everyday lives. And you see that throughout the consciousness of Kern County.”
That consciousness will almost surely be good news for President Trump, who, though he won’t win California, craves a competitive showing in the U.S. popular vote, if not an outright victory, and every county in the country helps. Polls suggest there’s no way that will happen, but polls are about as popular these days as journalists and congressional leaders (pick one).
Hillary Clinton won the U.S. popular vote in the 2016 presidential election by nearly 3 million votes. Kern County, of course, picked the winner, and by a landslide. It was 53 percent for Trump, 40 percent for Clinton.
And so it has been, with remarkable regularity — times of global conflict the primary exceptions — since 1900, when Republican William McKinley defeated Democrat William Jennings Bryan, both in Kern County and across the country.
Kern supported Roosevelt in 1904 and Taft in 1908, with Wilson breaking Republicans brief streak in 1912. In 1916, with the nation in the grip of World War I, Democrat Wilson won again, locally and nationally.
And then Kern County turned red again, favoring Republicans in 1920 (Warren G. Harding), 1924 (Calvin Coolidge) and 1928 (Herbert Hoover). And then the world changed, and Kern County with it.
The Great Depression cost millions their jobs, their homes, their peace of mind, and the demand for change — and a better regulated market — lifted Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt into office.
Then came war, and unified country, and county, that kept Democrats in charge all the way through 1948, when even the presence of Kern County’s favorite son, former California governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Earl Warren, could not keep Democrat Harry Truman from victory. Truman defeated Republican Thomas Dewey in Kern County — crushed him — 56 percent to 42 percent.
And, perhaps ironically, the rejection of Earl Warren by his hometown was the last — or almost last — defeat for Republicans in Kern County.
Kern chose Republican Dwight Eisenhower in 1952 and 1956, and Republican Richard Nixon in 1960, even though he lost the national election to John. F. Kennedy.
Then, the only exception to the rule over 17 straight elections — Kern County picked Democrat Lyndon B. Johnson over Barry Goldwater in 1964. Maybe it was the sense that we needed unity after the assassination of JFK just one year before; maybe it was LBJ’s infamous and successful portrayal of Goldwater as a nuclear warmonger. In any case, Johnson crushed Goldwater in Kern County, 59 percent to 41 percent.
But from that point on, Kern saw 13 straight Republican victories. Some, like Nixon and Ronald Reagan, who also won the national election. Some, like Gerald Ford and Bob Dole, who didn’t.
Kern County cast its first ballots in a presidential election in 1880, and for those first 20 years, or five elections, it was solidly Democratic. Most historians will tell you, however, that Democrats and Republicans switched identities to a substantial extent over the years, with Democrat William Jennings Bryan, starting in 1896, espousing many of the ideas and values that would come to define his party and Republicans gravitating away from the federalism of the mid-to-late 19th century to the states’ rights position we have seen since the postwar era of the 20th. (It is, of course, far more complicated than that.)
Kern County’s choice in 1880 was Democrat Winfield Scott Hancock, who won 661 to 463. Yes, just over 1,000 people voted in the entire county. The national winner, and new president, was James A. Garfield, a pro-civil rights or so-called Radical Republican, who is best known to us today, sadly, for having been assassinated four months after his inauguration.
Four years later, Kern County went Democrat again, picking a winner this time in Grover Cleveland over Republican James G. Blaine. And so it went, all Democrats, until the new century.
But now it is a new century, again, and new realities are on the horizon. When or whether that changes Kern County’s long association with conservastive ideals remains to be seen, but both local historians see Democrats eventually asserting themselves in ways we have not seen since Harry Truman.
“If current trends continue, Kern County is going to vote for a Democratic president, maybe in eight years,” Bolar said. “And there's a reason: Even though (23rd District Rep.) Kevin McCarthy is basically a shoo-in this year, it's going to be interesting to see what his district looks like in 2022 (after census-mandated redistricting) because there are going to be more difficult neighborhoods, more difficult constituencies for him. That's going to be true across the Central Valley, and it’s the last large (Republican) stronghold.”
Adams agrees, citing another reason: Times of crisis tend to turn our view of government as a “them” into more of as “we.” We rally behind our soldiers and sailors in the field of battle, and, in this case, behind our doctors and epidemiologists, as is largely the case now.
“That's why I think — I'm going to go out on a limb here — within my lifetime, we will elect a Democrat to Congress in the 23rd District,” Adams said.
That day is not today.
McCarthy, Adams says, will prevail again on Tuesday and Trump will once again dominate in Kern County. But as for Trump’s chances nationally ...
“He surprised us four years ago, and there's a path this time, too,” Adams said. “There is a path for him to pull a straight flush again.”