I experienced a sort of deja vu the first time I drove through downtown Bakersfield.
It was May 1988 and I had just moved up from Orange County. I looked out my driver’s side window and there, on H Street, I passed a scene from “The Last Picture Show,” the 1971 Larry McMurtry-Peter Bogdonovich teen-angst story set in west Texas. In the opening shot — the film is in black and white — we see a shuttered movie theater behind a veil of blowing dust. Not a living creature is in sight.
Downtown Bakersfield was not that desolate in 1988, but it was close. The Fox Theater was a wreck — the roof leaked, pigeons had the run of the auditorium and the wealthy Southern California widow who owned the theater couldn’t have cared less. Just up the street the Padre Hotel held steady like a pillar from Stonehenge, with roughly the same level of activity. Milton “Spartacus” Miller supervised a collection of odd characters, Ernie Kelly manned the piano bar and the mannequin in the overhead trapeze swing never clocked out.
Nineteenth Street, like much of the central business district, was empty storefront next to empty storefront. Babcock Books was hanging on courageously, and Eastman Office Supplies was still managing to endure. Otherwise, there wasn’t much.
“We complain about downtown now, with all the people on the street, but back then everything was boarded up,” said Jim Darling, who was then in the process of refurbishing the Hayden building with his father, Curtis. “It was bad — way, way bad.”
Things today could not be more unlike that grim state of affairs.
Empty storefronts are almost nonexistent within a four-block radius of Chester Avenue, the city’s lively main drag, and if they are it might be because property owners know what they’re sitting on. East Chester, for years even more dreary than the west side, is too hip for me. And city planners act like Christmas is coming.
Richard Chapman, executive director of the Kern Economic Development Corp., seems to be really enjoying his job.
“You're feeling like you're in a cosmopolitan region,” he told me Friday. “The vitality is evident. I went to Second Phase Brewing (on 19th Street) the other night, saw 200 people, of all ages, not just 20-somethings, and I only knew two people. And I thought I knew everyone in Bakersfield.”
Chapman is in the business of enticing potential employers to bring their enterprises to this city, and if he fails it certainly must be his own fault, because the Bakersfield he presents looks more and more like a rich opportunity that will evaporate before the eyes of those who dawdle.
“I’m taking folks to the rooftop of the Padre, looking out and getting the feel for the pulse of the city,” he said. “... Our city is evolving and changing, much like Seattle did in the ’90s, when a lot of California moved that way. I think we're getting a lot of folks from maybe L.A., San Francisco and other places for some of the same reasons — opportunity, quality of life.”
Challenges? Sure. No matter how you might feel about the state’s climate change goals, it’s undeniable that Sacramento’s efforts to diminish California’s oil industry — that’s us, for the most part — is like an economic meat cleaver to the solar plexus. Looming, state-mandated water restrictions will almost certainly damage our economic granddaddy, agriculture. We have always needed diversification, but the urgency meter is up to 11.
Chapman likes logistics (warehousing and distribution) as a part of the answer — I’m not sure I’m sold — but that’s certainly something to develop further. Chapman’s new best friend, Fresno’s Jake Soberal, whose Bitwise digital school and workspace-sharing, entrepreneurial center is moving into a prominent downtown space this year, and bringing a 24-hour, seven-day dynamic with it, might be able to point a better way. But it all helps.
Bottom line, we have something to work with now that we didn’t have when Peter Bogdonovich was sending black and white tumbleweeds rolling into the frame. These days, Bakersfield is in color.
