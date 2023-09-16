Well, it’s about time.

Led around by the nose by his conference’s wacko wing, insulted and belittled at every turn, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — never regarded as the most eloquent voice in Washington — let loose with just the right words Thursday.

Robert Price is a three-time Emmy award-winning reporter for KGET-TV. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via X, formerly known as Twitter: @stubblebuzz. The opinions expressed are his own.