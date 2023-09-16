Well, it’s about time.
Led around by the nose by his conference’s wacko wing, insulted and belittled at every turn, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — never regarded as the most eloquent voice in Washington — let loose with just the right words Thursday.
If McCarthy’s far-right critics truly want to begin the process of dumping him as speaker, as they’ve long threatened, “then file the (expletive) motion,” the Bakersfield congressman told his colleagues in a closed-door meeting, according to observers.
Not the most diplomatic turn of phrase, certainly, but a long overdue semi-public expression of valid exasperation.
McCarthy should have stood up to the bullies long ago, when House Republicans had no clearly electable alternative to his leadership. Now, who knows?
That, or McCarthy might have followed the lead of the two previous Republican speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, honorable men who saw the challenge of trying to lead the Caucus of No for what it was — a fool’s errand — and stepped aside gracefully. “Crazytown” is how Boehner characterized the right flank of the Republican House in 2015, and under McCarthy things are only worse.
The latest tumult involves McCarthy’s announcement last week that he was “directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.” If that sounds like a unilateral decision, that’s because it is — and it comes a week after McCarthy told Breitbart News that “if we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person.”
That view is consistent with McCarthy’s take back in September 2019 when the pump was on the other foot and McCarthy tweeted, “Speaker Pelosi can't decide unilaterally (to initiate impeachment proceedings). It requires a full vote of the House of Representatives.”
And that was back when the House had actual evidence. On a taped phone call telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that, sure, the U.S. would provide him with anti-tank missiles, President Trump added “I would like you to do us a favor, though”: Announce an investigation of Biden, Trump's chief political opponent.
In the present case, however, evidence has been a bit more difficult to nail down, as several House Republicans have conceded.
Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.: House members have not “even remotely completed their work on the kind of detailed investigations and quality work” that is necessary prior to launching an impeachment inquiry.
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus: “The time for impeachment is the time when there's evidence linking President Biden — if there's evidence linking President Biden — to a high crime or misdemeanor. That doesn't exist right now.”
Rep. Dave Joyce, R- Ohio: We are “not seeing facts or evidence at this point” that would warrant an impeachment inquiry.
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.: “There is a constitutional and legal test that you have to meet with evidence. I have not seen that evidence.”
Evidence, schmevidence. Everyone knows where all of this is coming from. Donald Trump has publicly and privately encouraged House Republicans to take this step. Two sources close to the former president tell CNN Trump has kept close tabs on the effort, speaking by phone with New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House GOP conference chair, and dining Sunday with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at his New Jersey golf club, where the two discussed the impeachment inquiry.
What Zelenskyy wouldn’t do, thugs like Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., are happy to provide in the way of political pressure.
“Mr. Speaker,” Gaetz told McCarthy from the House floor last week, “you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role. The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate, total compliance or remove you, pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair.”
On your knees, he might have added.
McCarthy’s response, not appropriate for a family newspaper, was on the mark. Whether he converts that momentary burst of self-respect into meaningful momentum remains to be seen.