ROBERT PRICE: Fate hasn't smiled but Shawn Jordan laughs anyway

The story wasn’t supposed to end like this. We were supposed to fill in a few blanks from last week’s installment, season it with a sprinkling of warm-and-fuzzy, and finish up with some sort of life-affirming moral.
Turns out Shawn Jordan’s story has almost none of those ingredients because this is real life and real life can be cruel and random.
Last week I wrote about an 11-year-boy who suffered major injuries when a vehicle struck him as he attempted to cross Baker Street one Saturday night.
The driver paused, looked down at Shawn lying there in the street, then sped away.
That was March 19, 2005.
His fifth-grade teacher at Siebert Elementary, Roger Berry, visited him in the hospital a few times and dutifully reported back to Shawn’s anxious classmates, who missed him terribly.
Shawn never returned.
What, Mr. Berry continued to wonder more than a decade into retirement, became of the boy who sat over near the window?
Now he knows.
Today Shawn Jordan is 27 and living in the Los Angeles County desert city of Lancaster.
He is a quadriplegic. He cannot speak. He cannot eat.
He lives with his mother, Hilda Johnson, who cares for him full-time, and his 9-year-old cousin Ky’Andre, who helps out.
After the accident Shawn spent a month at Memorial Hospital, where surgery on his cracked skull saved his life. Then he was admitted to a rehabilitation hospital, where he spent many weeks.
The hit-and-run driver was never apprehended.
Johnson, a single mother who is now 47, was forced to leave her job at a diesel mechanics’ shop in Bakersfield. She moved the family to Lancaster, she said, because that city’s Eastside High School had a program that could help Shawn.
Son Bo, the youngest of Johnson’s five children, helped as well — in fact he was essentially Shawn's primary caregiver. Three years ago, on Mother’s Day, Bo was killed — shot by someone in a car as he pulled into his apartment complex. It was a case of mistaken identity, Johnson said. Bo was not quite 21. He left behind two of Johnson’s four grandchildren.
Back-to-back heartaches like that would, for many, justify rage against God, against the arbitrary nature of life and death, against the miscalibrated scales of fate.
Hilda Johnson accepts it all because it simply … is.
“I don’t put blame on God,” she said. “I would never ask that type of question of myself. I’m a true believer. Life is just life. When people die, if it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go, no matter what you might have tried to do. We all know we’re going. We don't know when, we don’t know what time, we don't know how.”
She is just happy Bo lived 20 years and lived them well.
Mr. Berry, retired at 77 with his wife Pamela in the Bakersfield neighborhood of Laurelglen, was hoping for better news about Shawn, but he knew it might end like this. He’d seen him those weeks in the hospital, shattered and semi-comatose, and knew better than to hope for much. But he hoped anyway.
The kids he taught over the course of 40-plus years in the classroom kind of run together now, but he remembers Shawn. A nice kid. Funny, a good basketball player, the first boy to complete a lap around the school’s big grassy field whenever Mr. Berry ordered them to run it.
He thinks about Shawn now and then. Keeps a laminated copy of a newspaper column about his accident in a drawer and pulls it out once in a while.
Here’s the crazy, wonderful part: Shawn remembers his teacher too. With prompting, perhaps, but nonetheless.
“I'm glad Mr. Berry thinks about Shawn,” Johnson said, “because I think of him every day. I will tell Shawn, ‘I wonder what Mr. Berry is doing right now,’ and he'll start laughing.”
Shawn laughs a lot. “He watches the TV all day long, all day long, all day long,” Johnson said. “He loves ‘Martin,’ he loves the Wayan brothers. His favorite is Jamie Foxx. He can watch Jamie Foxx all day.”
That’s long been Shawn’s daily regimen but Johnson said they’ll shake it up soon. Sometime, maybe as early as next week, they’ll travel to Bakersfield, where they still have family.
The Berrys have said they’ll take Johnson and some of her family — including Shawn and his feeding tube — to lunch. They’ll catch up as best they can.
It won’t put an exclamation point on this story, as Mr. Berry had hoped, but it will, in a sense, bring it to a close. Not with an exclamation point, not with a question mark, but just quietly, with an unremarkable, dutiful period.