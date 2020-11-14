Eight months ago, when many of us entered voluntary or employer-encouraged semi-quarantine, a finish line was visible on the horizon. It was blurry and at an indeterminate distance but it was out there, like waves rising from hot asphalt. We would get past this pandemic like one gets past audits, elections and dental surgeries: show up, do as instructed and wait for it to be over.
Today, that finish line is as blurry as ever and still at an unmeasurable distance, and we are restless.
And restless is a dangerous place to be.
The odd illusion of living in a sci-fi screenplay, with business closures, grocery store shortages and cable-news infection graphs, at least meant the story would resolve itself in the real-world equivalent of 90 minutes. Until then we could enjoy a few weeks of auto-schadenfreude and making our own lunches.
But eight months later, we’re deep into a third wave of COVID-19 infection that epidemiologists tell us could be worse than the first two. And in some ways we are less equipped to deal with it because the improving numbers between those previous spikes lulled us into false hope. We started going to restaurants again, and we liked it.
So now comes the lockdown backlash, the polarized, politicized responses, the prospect of dire economic circumstances.
Kern County’s Public Health Services Department reported 243 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, triple the number from just five days before, and the county’s test positivity and adjusted case rate had us headed back into the state’s most restrictive classification on the reopening spectrum, the purple tier, likely on Tuesday. That means restaurants, churches, gyms, movie theaters and museums will once again be limited to outdoor activity. Unless you work in a very specific range of fields, such as propane production or canopy rental, your income may well drop again.
Our leadership void once again becomes acutely evident. Despite last week’s announcement by the CDC that evidence now shows face coverings are not merely effective at reducing the spread of infectious droplets to others, but also effective for the wearer — didn’t we already suspect this was the case? — the loudest, most urgent admonitions about the value of masks continue to come from the most hated city in Bakersfield — Sacramento.
Imagine if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, who seemed to finally come around to the wisdom of wearing face coverings in June, were to launch a forceful, emphatic pre-holiday promotional assault on demonstrably harmful practices like attending large, maskless gatherings.
Imagine if state Senate Minority Leader Shannon Grove of Bakersfield, whose support for reopening churches to live, in-person worship services created some unfortunate optics when she spoke at a crowded, mask-averse service at the Capitol at a time she was supposed to be quarantining, were to put her relentless criticism of Gov. Gavin Newsom on hold just long enough to preach, with genuine enthusiasm, the common sense of social distancing and face coverings.
Imagine if Newsom himself were to back up his words with a personal-example code that ruled out maskless birthday parties at tony wine-country restaurants.
(I might want to back my own words, too, with stricter behavior when it comes to masks.)
Then, everyone’s top priorities — reopening businesses, putting people back to work and jump-starting the country's once-thriving economic engine — might be weeks away instead of months or years.
Had they and enough like-minded politicians taken that course eight months ago, even four months ago, today we might have Joe Biden grousing about the election, not the president.
Instead, eight months after we first went into semi-quarantine, we’re right back where we were, and perhaps a little worse, both in terms of the statistically predictable behavior of this virus and the hard-headed stubborness of our politics. We can’t even put down our political pitchforks long enough to save lives by employing a few simple practices.
The question now, as we embark on the second sequel of this tiresome screenplay: Where will we be eight months from now?