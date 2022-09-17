 Skip to main content
ROBERT PRICE: Clean bill of public health is sweet music to BSO ears

Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Holly Arnold, left, and BSO Music Director Stilian Kirov.

 Courtesy Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Now, where were we? Ah, yes, building momentum at one of the most dynamic, potential-rich, underappreciated cultural amenities in the city: the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, entering its 10th decade.

Executive Director Holly Arnold first walked through the door of the BSO’s 34th Street headquarters almost three and a half years ago full of ideas, energy and ambition for the organization. She enjoyed perhaps two-thirds of a season under Maestro Stilian Kirov before the whole thing came to an infuriating halt. COVID-19 laid waste to the live music business without regard for genre, locality or longevity, and the BSO, which began as the Kern Philharmonic Orchestra 91 years ago, was compelled to wait things out while the ever-mutating, bafflingly politicized virus ran its course.

