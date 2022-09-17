ROBERT PRICE: Clean bill of public health is sweet music to BSO ears

Now, where were we? Ah, yes, building momentum at one of the most dynamic, potential-rich, underappreciated cultural amenities in the city: the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, entering its 10th decade.
Executive Director Holly Arnold first walked through the door of the BSO’s 34th Street headquarters almost three and a half years ago full of ideas, energy and ambition for the organization. She enjoyed perhaps two-thirds of a season under Maestro Stilian Kirov before the whole thing came to an infuriating halt. COVID-19 laid waste to the live music business without regard for genre, locality or longevity, and the BSO, which began as the Kern Philharmonic Orchestra 91 years ago, was compelled to wait things out while the ever-mutating, bafflingly politicized virus ran its course.
Let us not confuse the phrases “wait things out” and “sit things out.”
Entering her fourth year on the job, Arnold is still looking for her first “normal” BSO season, and she hopes the one that opens Oct. 8 turns out to have the uninterrupted, fully attended concert schedule she expected when she came aboard in April 2019.
Pandemics notwithstanding, though, the past three years have been active, if unusual ones.
The 2019-20 season was cut short when the novel coronavirus exploded on the scene in March 2020, and it was still very much an issue as 2020-21 approached. The concert season was not canceled but it might as well have been, with tiny, physically distanced audiences watching a smaller, physically distanced orchestra.
One small, unexpected success was the BSO’s series of live “sidewalk” concerts featuring trios of musicians performing for birthdays and other special events. It kept the Symphony in the public eye and helped the players with a little side cash, and, though it was a far cry from the normal BSO experience, it helped in a way few could have expected. “The musicians were taken aback by the response to those little concerts,” Arnold said. “Up on stage at a regular concert they can’t really see the audience's reactions. They were really touched by what they saw.”
The more meaningful success of the pandemic ordeal was the BSO’s pivot of its educational program from live shows to digital. The BSO posted narrated recordings of its concerts and delighted staffers watched the clicks fly. The BSO’s educational mission, board members always assumed, was to entertain, educate and inspire students in Kern County classrooms, but far-flung, content-hungry schools, compelled to find online curriculum where they could, logged in, too. So far the BSO’s COVID-era Young People’s Concerts have reached 120,000 students in 37 states, Canada and the U.K. The BSO’s digital concerts, Arnold says, are viewed all through L.A. Unified schools.
Year three of Arnold’s tenure with the BSO — now relocated to offices on an inviting, tree-lined stretch of Truxtun Avenue, across from Mercy Hospital — was closer to normalcy, but not quite. Physical distancing guidelines still applied and audiences were limited to 1,000 patrons per show. Some regulars were still no doubt a bit hinky about big crowds and confined spaces like the Mechanics Bank Theater. (The theater, adjacent to Mechanics Bank Arena, is home to the BSO until a corporate angel steps forward and sponsors an acoustically appropriate performing arts center — hopefully downtown — that the symphony has long needed and deserved.)
Arnold’s fourth year as executive director, which will include four subscription concerts (Oct. 8, Nov. 5, March 4 and May 6) as well as two “family concerts” (Dec. 2 and Feb. 4), promises, finally, to be that “normal” season. (Knock on woodwinds.)
Arnold will walk out of each show this coming season, as she’s always done when public health considerations allow, and politely eavesdrop on concertgoers as they file out. Many will have noticed — whether they consciously realize it or not — the BSO’s transition under Kirov from one of the country’s 1,400 largely volunteer community orchestras into one of its 360 substantially professional symphonies.
“They’ll say, ‘This is like San Francisco, this is like Boston,’” Arnold said. “They’ll say, ‘I’m going to give up my L.A. Philharmonic tickets and just come here from now on.”
And that, after three and a half years of unavoidable COVID cacophony, will be sweet music to her ears.
Robert Price is an Emmy award-winning reporter for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays. Reach him at RPrice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz. The opinions expressed are his own.