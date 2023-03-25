ROBERT PRICE: At least hate mail means you're reading

It’s been more than a week now, enough time for me to recover from all of that eye-rolling. The muscles around my face’s orbital bones have never been stronger, so thank you. You know who you are.
My March 12 musings about the investigatory path that the U.S. chief justice from Bakersfield might have taken, had he been in charge today — “What would Earl Warren have done with those 41,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage?” — inspired a boatload of comments, many of which were coherent.
My conclusion was that Warren, a 1908 graduate of Bakersfield’s then-one-and-only high school, would not have given those video records exclusively to someone like Tucker Carlson of Fox News, a media organization whose commentators, especially in the past few weeks, have revealed themselves willing to perpetuate, in the name of ratings and stature, false conspiracy narratives they themselves doubt.
Warren’s fellow Driller, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a 1983 Bakersfield High School graduate, had no such qualms. He gave Carlson the exclusive, and the result was a revisionist history of the January 2021 insurrection that even had Republican legislators howling.
I’m gratified to report that comments of support for my utterly unremarkable observations about obvious, indisputable facts outnumbered criticism 20-to-1, but a couple of feedback letters on the right side of that ledger are worthy of response. And by response I mean gentle, good-natured mockery. I share portions of them here because they no doubt represent the thinking of many.
One letter writer declared that I had “devoted hundreds of words” (and here I go again) to the Tucker Carlson fiasco, liberally salting that column with “ad hominem attacks” and invective. The only two things approaching personal, ad hominem attacks I could find were calling Carlson “a known fabricator of misinformation and disinformation” and McCarthy a “saboteur of truth.” In both cases, however, only after I devoted “hundreds of words” to making those cases: Both men know better, as their own words reveal.
As for “invective” — well, guilty as charged.
That letter writer also wanted to know why I did not “discuss the video clips that depicted Officer Brian Sicknick alive and actively patrolling” the Capitol after he had been hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. Allow me to do so: Before people are dead, they are alive. Sicknick died the next day, as has been reported many times. The District of Columbia chief medical examiner determined that Sicknick died from a stroke. “All that transpired (beforehand) played a role in his condition,” the examiner noted.
Carlson’s cherry-picked footage suggests this was a school field trip made possible by accommodating Capitol police officers. Only two possible explanations can help us understand the thinking of true believers who dismiss hours upon hours of footage of punching, shoving, stomping, window-breaking and door-bashing on the Capitol grounds: They are either so immersed in the Trump narrative they can’t see outside the bubble, or they are just plain delusional. Or maybe that’s the same thing.
“These lies and narratives have been used as excuses to detain non-violent J6 trespassers for two years without trial,” the letter writer concluded.
Perspective helps answer this one: According to the George Washington Program on Extremism, the FBI has arrested 940 people in connection with Jan. 6. Of those, 43 have been convicted and 481 have pleaded guilty. Of the 382 who are still awaiting trial, roughly 90 percent are free on bail; only those facing the most serious charges, including crimes of violence, are in custody.
Another letter writer suggested that Earl Warren — who headed up the Warren Commission’s 1963-64 investigation into the Kennedy assassination, might have been less concerned about determining and revealing who and what led to the Capitol siege, as one might imagine, and more concerned about revealing “the name of the officer who murdered the unarmed Ashli Babbitt.”
I can save the chief justice the trouble: It was Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, who was defending the glass doors leading into the lobby of the House of Representatives chamber, where 60 to 80 members of Congress were still holed up. He could not have known whether Babbitt, or anyone, was armed; he only knew they were coming through the doors, one man against dozens.
“There was no way to retreat,” Byrd told NBC News’ Lester Holt in August 2021. “No other way to get out. If they get through that door, they’re into the House chamber and upon the members of Congress.” Byrd was cleared of wrongdoing by the Justice Department and the Capitol Police.
“Maybe the family of Ms. Babbitt would like to know why you have not posed an answer to this question,” the letter writer concluded.
Maybe the family of Ms. Babbitt would like to know why the individual who conjured up and repeated the false narrative that persuaded so many to attack the Capitol — many of them, like Babbitt, people of good conscience who were simply fooled — has not been charged with sedition, and in fact is running for president again.
I know I would.