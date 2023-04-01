ROBERT PRICE: AR-15 anyone? It’s for a good cause

This is a wonderful time to be an AR-15 manufacturer. The semi-automatic weapon, owned by an estimated 16 million U.S. adults, is the bestselling rifle in America, and judging by the way its name is mentioned in so many settings these days — social media, national media, school fundraisers — sales can only continue to grow.
The AR-15 (“AR” stands for ArmaLite Rifle, named after the manufacturer that developed it) is popular among hobbyists and mass murderers alike. Since 2012, 10 of the 17 deadliest shootings in the country featured an AR-15 rifle, including the most recent, March 27, in Nashville, Tenn., where 28-year-old Audrey Hale blasted through the glass double-entry doors of the Christian school the shooter attended as a child and killed six people. Despite a rapid, courageous and effective response by Nashville police and the fact that, according to the Covenant School staff member who placed the 911 call, some school staff members were armed, Hale fatally shot three 9-year-olds, the school janitor, a substitute teacher and the beloved school principal.
Two days before that attack, here in Nashville West, AR-15s were making a different sort of noise. The Beardsley School Community Foundation, a “non-profit, non-political” organization that provides much-needed assistance to kids growing up in poverty-soaked south Oildale, held a raffle. The big prize: a donated AR-15 rifle. Given the fact that the nation has experienced 376 school shootings since Columbine — including 46 last year, thought to be a record — isn’t that sending an inappropriate message?
The Beardsley School District trustees I posed that question to Saturday wanted no part of it. Trustee Ken Berckes had no comment; he referred me to the district superintendent, Paul Miller. Gina Rasmussen, who as of last December was the president of the district's board of trustees, said she knew nothing of the March 25 raffle and therefore couldn’t comment. What about in theory, I asked — simply the idea of raffling off the semi-automatic version of a battlefield weapon for the benefit of schoolchildren? No comment, she said; talk to Superintendent Miller. My efforts to reach Miller on Saturday were unsuccessful.
Pam Jacobsen, a trustee with Oildale’s Standard School District, which overlaps Beardsley both geographically and demographically, clearly saw the problem with that juxtaposition of clashing values.
“I’d have an issue with that,” said Jacobsen, who I reached in Orlando, Fla., where she is attending the National School Boards Association conference. “It’s the image it presents. I don’t think they should be raffling off guns. If it were a different organization, that would be one thing. But for a school organization — one of the things we’ll be talking about here in Orlando is school shootings and gun control issues. We’ve got to do something.”
The difficult irony of situations like this was not lost on Jim Wheeler, executive director of Flood Ministries, which also held a March 25 fundraising event. Flood Ministries, which works toward finding permanent housing and other vital services for the street homeless population, held its inaugural Spring Fling dinner and auction at a private home on the Kern River. The first auction item of the night, which inspired brisk and competitive bidding: a donated AR-15.
“The timing was bad,” said Wheeler, who I reached on Saturday. “It’s a tough call. We did have a discussion about it. I’m sensitive to all that. It’s the crowd. We’re in a red county. If it was a different part of the state it might have been a different story.”
I’m sure these AR-15s were purchased by good, law-abiding folk. They almost always are. The overwhelmingly vast majority of guns are purchased by law-abiding citizens for purposes that are strictly law-abiding — until they aren’t.
Guns outlive their owners, as anyone who owns Grandpa’s well-loved, well-maintained shotgun can attest. Who knows how law-abiding, or mentally stable, or depression-free, or storage-responsible Grandpa’s heirs may be?
This country has more guns than people — more than 390 million firearms, according to a 2018 report by the Small Arms Survey, and virtually all of them will eventually be sold, bequeathed or stolen. More than 10,000 guns were stolen or lost in 2021, including 2,132 rifles and 22 “machine guns,” according to the FBI. Most are stolen from vehicles parked in driveways and on streets outside of homes, and only 15 states require gun owners to report lost or stolen guns.
Which is typical: In most states, law enforcement doesn't know exactly who all has guns, how many or what type, despite the Second Amendment’s context-establishing first words: “well-regulated.”
In many cases — anecdotally, I guess you can say — law enforcement does find out who has guns, how many, and what type: In 376 cases I can think of, including 46 last year, thought to be a record. More and more frequently, it’s an AR-15, in the hands of someone who acquired it legally.
Robert Price is an Emmy-winning reporter for KGET-TV. His column appears here Sundays; the views expressed are his own. Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz.