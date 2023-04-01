 Skip to main content
ROBERT PRICE: AR-15 anyone? It’s for a good cause

contributed photo for Price’s Sunday column

The auction bidding was lively at Flood Ministries’ Spring Fling fundraiser March 25. The first item for sale was an AR-15 rifle.

 Gisselle Fernando / Lettratto

This is a wonderful time to be an AR-15 manufacturer. The semi-automatic weapon, owned by an estimated 16 million U.S. adults, is the bestselling rifle in America, and judging by the way its name is mentioned in so many settings these days — social media, national media, school fundraisers — sales can only continue to grow.

The AR-15 (“AR” stands for ArmaLite Rifle, named after the manufacturer that developed it) is popular among hobbyists and mass murderers alike. Since 2012, 10 of the 17 deadliest shootings in the country featured an AR-15 rifle, including the most recent, March 27, in Nashville, Tenn., where 28-year-old Audrey Hale blasted through the glass double-entry doors of the Christian school the shooter attended as a child and killed six people. Despite a rapid, courageous and effective response by Nashville police and the fact that, according to the Covenant School staff member who placed the 911 call, some school staff members were armed, Hale fatally shot three 9-year-olds, the school janitor, a substitute teacher and the beloved school principal.

