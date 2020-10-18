It was a latter-day anthropologist’s dream: an unconfirmed sighting of an artifact of another era. Evidence of the way humans lived before the digital age, long before cell phones, Uber and Michelob Ultra.
A piece of the Blackboard Cafe.
The Blackboard was a saloon, a honky-tonk, a roadhouse, and as such might not strike some as a worthy object of attention. But the nightclub, whose glory days, under the ownership of Joe Limi and Frank Zabaleta, ran from the late 1940s until the early 1980s, was also the primary incubator of a musical sound and scene that gave Bakersfield its most defining contribution to American culture.
Had the Blackboard still existed in some form, we might not care much, if at all, were we to happen upon an associated relic. But bulldozers took down the old saloon, what was left of it anyway, 20 years ago. This, despite the fact the Kern County Museum, which had acquired the property upon which it sat, was then and still is in the business of preserving history — and specifically, in addition to its many other missions, this city’s Bakersfield Sound heritage.
So it was with a treasure hunter’s glee that I learned of the existence of a section of the bar itself, a varnished oaken slab once leaned upon by the likes of, one can imagine, two generations of oilfield workers, motorcycle gang members and cigarette-smoking singles, but also musicians of varying levels of fame.
Buck Owens got his start here, first playing guitar for Bill Woods, a local radio personality and man about town, then later fronting his own Buck Owens and the Schoolhouse Playboys in the years immediately preceding his 1959 breakthrough. Merle Haggard and Red Simpson played here too, along with a succession of big and bigger names, Wynn Stewart, Marty Robbins and Roger Miller among them.
But now the Blackboard was gone, almost literally without a trace. The building, the distinctive sign, the stage, the blackboard itself upon which, according to legend, patrons would scribble messages, jokes and job postings.
And the bar.
The architectural find was made possible by financial advisor Dave Anderson of the Moneywise Guys, who, in the course of a conversation with clients Todd and Amanda Adamson, learned they believed they had possession of a 10-foot-long, curved-at the-end artifact of interest.
With the permission of the Adamsons, I rounded up a handful of former patrons and delivered them to the family’s home in the Oleander-Sunset district of Bakersfield. A section of the old bar is the centerpiece of their furnished basement.
Todd Adamson was a bachelor when he bought the house in 1995 from, according to Kern County Assessor’s records, Michael Bayne. The bar came with it, although Adamson didn’t realize what he had until a man he didn’t know knocked on the door one day.
He wanted to buy Adamson's bar.
"He’s really pressing me hard," Adamson said. "I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, this is mine and I’m not selling it.’ He’s like, ‘OK.' He goes, ‘You know where that bar came from?’ and I’m like, ‘I have no idea where it came from.’ He’s like, ‘It’s from the Blackboard.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I’m really not going to sell it to you now.’"
I eventually tracked down Bayne, who said he had purchased the house — bar included — in 1982 from a Marie Baird, a transaction confirmed by the Assessor's office.
Baird, Bayne said, worked evening security at the Blackboard. She was a substantial woman, not one to mess with, according to Bayne, who said his mother was a friend of hers.
To Bayne’s recollection, Baird worked as a Kern County Sheriff's deputy, not an uncommon arrangement for bars at the time; the Lucky Spot and Clover Club, two prominent contemporary honky-tonks at the other end of the city, on Edison Highway, were known to have done the same.
Turns out Baird was not a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy, at least not verifiably so. The KCSO could find no record of her employment and Sheriff Donny Youngblood — who said he answered calls at the Blackboard as a young deputy — said he did not recall a deputy by that name.
In any case, when the saloon closed around 1980, Baird was given the chance to buy a slice of the iconic honky-tonk, according to Bayne, and she took it.
I invited musicians, bar employees and former patrons to the reunion this month at the Adamsons’ house, but some may have been daunted by warnings about the narrow steps leading down to the basement and only a handful of former patrons and their friends made it.
One was longtime Blackboard patron Anna Reading, who said she hoped a little celebrity DNA might still linger.
"I was rubbing my elbow against it a while ago," said Reading, daughter of the late musician Lloyd Reading, "so I could rub elbows with all the people that's rubbed elbows on there before."
The Blackboard was infamous for the fights that would break out — according to legend — almost every night. Not really true, said Ray Aldridge, who was a semi-regular there.
"It wasn’t as rough as what people thought it was," he said.
Carol Knapp said the Blackboard was a great place to see and be seen.
"The second time I went in I had a broken leg," she said, remembering one memorable day in about 1973. "And I’m just sitting minding my own business, not dancing. And a young man came over and asked me how I broke my leg. So I told him I broke my leg skydiving."
She eventually admitted having tripped.
Virginia-bred guitar player Joe Maphis chronicled a typical night at the Blackboard in 1953 when he wrote a song called “Dim Lights, Thick Smoke and Loud, Loud Music.”
The lights weren’t especially dim in the Adamsons’ basement at the mini-reunion and the music was recorded and soft, but the air was thick with a sense of connection to the past, and something akin to anticipation: If gems like the Adamsons’ bar still reside in undiscovered basements, might other artifacts exist in anonymity too, perhaps unknown even to their present owners?
I have people telling me that is indeed the case. I shall report back with what I learn.