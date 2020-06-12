The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a residential burglary suspect. The burglary occurred in the 3200 block of Kaibab Avenue on June 6 around 10:27 a.m. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, with a black mustache, wearing a black hat, black sunglasses, a white t-shirt, and a black bandana tied around his neck.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.