A person died early Thursday in a vehicle fire in Caliente on Highway 58 east of Bena Road, the Kern County coroner's office announced.
The identity is being withheld pending positive identification.
The individual died at the scene around 4 a.m.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 3,130
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 53
Recovered Residents: 2,107
Number of Negative Tests: 32,932
Number of Pending Tests*: 762
Updated: 6/12/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
