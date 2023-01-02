 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: What a year 2022 was for Central Valley water news

Water, or the lack of it, was a major topic in California over 2022 — the third year of exceptional drought throughout the Western United States.

In the San Joaquin Valley, drought dried up individual wells and entire towns. But the water news didn't stop there.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

