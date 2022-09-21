 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Water board hopeful ends candidacy after ballot deadline

Eric Averett Phil Cerro.png

Eric Averett, left, says he will not actively campaign against incumbent Phil Cerro in the Nov. 8 election for the Division 4 director seat on the powerful Kern County Water Agency board.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

Would-be challenger Eric Averett said he is “withdrawing” from the race for a seat on the powerful Kern County Water Agency board of directors.

His name will still appear on the ballot, however.

