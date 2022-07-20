LOIS HENRY: Water at some of Bakersfield’s most popular parks almost gone

The lake at the Park at River Walk is fast disappearing, as are the Truxtun Lakes.
Blame the drought.
The city of Bakersfield Water Resources Department has cut off flows to city-owned recreation and recharge facilities to hold on to what little surface water it’s receiving from the dwindling Kern River for drinking water, according to Daniel Maldonado, a water planner with the department.
“At this time, the City has allocated all of its surface water supplies for surface water treatments to ensure residents of Bakersfield have safe drinking water,” he wrote in an email.
This comes after the department had already initiated a deal with Buena Vista Water Storage District to keep enough water in the Kern River to supply the city’s northeast water treatment plant, which serves more than 20,000 residents.
The city will send water it has banked west of town to Buena Vista and the ag water district will release a like amount from its stores in Lake Isabella to supply the northeast and northwest water treatment plants.
During the worst year of the last drought, in 2015, the river was down to just 11 percent of normal. At that level, Bakersfield had no water rights on the river and had to work a quick deal with several ag districts to keep taps flowing in the northeast.
The city didn’t want to get that close this time around, even though the river is still flowing about 20 percent of normal.
The current move to cut recreation flows won’t affect Lake Ming, which is owned by Kern County, Maldonado wrote. “The City has a long-standing contract with the County of Kern to replenish evaporation losses at Lake Ming, and the City will continue with the replenishment of Lake Ming.”
The city also has no plans to close pools or spray parks as it did during the drought in 2014 and 2015. The city did reduce the hours and days of operation for those facilities earlier this spring to conserve water and that schedule is still ongoing.
Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.