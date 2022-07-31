 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Utility stops flows to closed hatchery

fairview-dam-scaled.jpeg

Water flows to Southern California Edison's Kern River No. 3 power plant near Kernville from the Fairview Dam on the North Fork of the Kern River near McNally's resort.

 Courtesy, Kern River Boaters

Southern California Edison has stopped taking water out of the North Fork of the Kern River for a state fish hatchery that has been closed for nearly two years but added a new diversion that river advocates are calling a “dangerous precedent.”

The move comes several weeks after river advocates complained the utility was using the hatchery to make “lawless” diversions at a perilously dry time.

