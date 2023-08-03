Boaters and anglers who’ve long complained about the impacts of two power plants on Kern River flows want federal regulators to give more water back to the river as part of separate relicensing procedures now underway.

“Our main issue is continual flows,” said Jim Ahrens, president of the Kern Fly Fishers club. “To have a fishery, you need water flow.”

