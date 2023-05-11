 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

LOIS HENRY: Trove of historic Isabella Dam photos give insider’s view of the dam’s construction

The best marketing team in the country could not have timed the release of Gene Verbeet’s and Larry M. Holochwost’s latest history book better.

“The Building of Isabella Dam: Taming the Mighty Kern,” a pictorial history in coffee table form, went on pre-sale through the Kern River Historical Society a couple of months ago.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

Coronavirus Cases