LOIS HENRY: Red tape kept Bakersfield from clearing Kern River channel for years

It isn’t just water that’s been barreling down the Kern River in this historic water year.

Trees, shrubs, trash — even old appliances — have come swirling down the river bed, plucked out by heavy equipment and piled on the banks in massive heaps.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

