Farmers in the Wheeler Ridge-Maricopa Water Storage District who rely on groundwater will be paying a new fee intended to create “financial equity” with farmers who contract for surface water.

The new “groundwater service charge” was approved Wednesday by the Wheeler Ridge board of directors.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.