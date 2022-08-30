 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Lawsuits attempt to extract Boswell pumping numbers

Boswell-lake-scaled.jpg

Several canals feed into a floodwater containment cell in the old Tulare Lake bed in Kings County in this late April photo. 

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

The J.G. Boswell Company pumps, on average, 100,000 acre-feet of groundwater a year from beneath its lands covering the old Tulare Lake Bed, according to a Boswell employee.

The information was elicited in a wide-ranging deposition of Boswell water department manager Mark Unruh as part of an ongoing lawsuit over a pipeline being built by rival farming entity Sandridge Partners, controlled by John Vidovich.

