LOIS HENRY: Lawsuits attempt to extract Boswell pumping numbers

The J.G. Boswell Company pumps, on average, 100,000 acre-feet of groundwater a year from beneath its lands covering the old Tulare Lake Bed, according to a Boswell employee.
The information was elicited in a wide-ranging deposition of Boswell water department manager Mark Unruh as part of an ongoing lawsuit over a pipeline being built by rival farming entity Sandridge Partners, controlled by John Vidovich.
Unruh also runs the Tulare Lake Canal Company, controlled by Boswell. The canal company sued to stop the Sandridge pipeline as the line was trenched to the edge of the canal banks.
A judge temporarily halted the line, and Sandridge is appealing that order. It’s been conducting depositions in preparation of its next court date Sept. 27.
In an Aug. 1 deposition, Unruh was asked about Boswell’s groundwater pumping and said the company has approximately 100 wells, but only 80 are operational. The 20 or so that aren’t operating have failed because of problems with the casings, he testified.
With those that are operational wells, he said, the company pumps 100,000 acre-feet of groundwater a year, Unruh testified.
In June 2021, Unruh testified during a state Water Resources Control Board hearing on the Kings River that Boswell irrigates nearly year-round from late October through the summer months. He said at that time that Boswell had 62 wells capable of pumping a combined 240 cubic feet per second, which would allow the company to extract 140,000 acre-feet per year.
That proceeding was part of an application by Semitropic Water Storage District for flood waters on the Kings River, which Boswell opposes.
Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.