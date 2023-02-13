 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Lamont’s water future secured with $25.4 million grant from state drinking water fund

Most Lamont residents likely had no idea that a mini hoopla held in the middle of town Monday morning next to a newly constructed well was actually a celebration of their children’s and their grandchildren’s futures.

“This is generational,” said Lamont Public Utilities District General Manager Scott Taylor. “It allows us to provide clean and safe — the keyword there being safe — drinking water for the people of this community.”

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

