LOIS HENRY: Lake Isabella may be the next to 'fill and spill' as it is continues filling rapidly

3.12.22-Isabella-dam-1-1024x576.jpg

The "labyrinth" weir at Lake Isabella dam in March 2022 as the Army Corps of Engineers finished construction on the dam.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

Lake Isabella could be the next Central Valley reservoir to “fill and spill” as it is rising rapidly, with an estimated two million acre feet of water hunkered down in a record high snowpack and more storms coming.

The Kaweah and Success reservoirs in Tulare County have already reached that point, Success releasing water from its still-under-construction spillway on Monday and Kaweah using its spillway starting Wednesday.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

