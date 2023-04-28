 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOIS HENRY: Kern River water heads north through flood channel but won’t hit Tulare Lake – yet

The heavily overgrown Kern River flood channel that heads north past Highway 46 and eventually meanders into the southern end of the Tulare Lake bed is filling with water.

But it’s not “flood water” and it won’t make it into Tulare Lake, said Tim Ashlock, general manager of Buena Vista Water Storage District.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases