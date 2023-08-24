Art Chianello will step in as the new Kern River watermaster at the start of the new water year, which is Oct. 1.

Chianello, who retired as head of the city of Bakersfield’s Water Resources Department in September 2022, is extremely familiar with the inner workings of the Kern River as a large chunk is owned by the city.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

