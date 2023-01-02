 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Kern River ‘restoration’ wells pumping but not to restore the river

The Parkway wells.jpg

One of six so-called Parkway wells pumps groundwater into the Cross Valley Canal north of the dry Kern River at Calloway Drive. The Parkway wells were built in 2002 as part of a publicly funded effort to restore minimum flows in the Kern River through the heart of Bakersfield. They have never been used for that purpose. Instead the water is used for municipal needs in Oildale and east Bakersfield.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

An observant reader emailed SJV Water recently asking about a well he noticed near Calloway Drive that was pumping water into the brimful Cross Valley Canal just north of the dry Kern River “all summer long and beyond.”

He wondered if that was a well owned by the City of Bakersfield and, if so, where that water was going considering lakes in city parks were going dry.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

