Boys play in a full Kern River in Bakersfield west of Allen Road in 2019. The river is expected to remain full through this fall.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water, file

Cooler weather has slowed the anticipated snowmelt above Isabella Lake enough that outflows from the dam will ramp down to 6,500 cubic feet per second starting Sunday, according to Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay.

“We’ve been watching the snow surveys and weather up there and think we’re in really good shape to be able to manage the flows,” Mulkay said. “We’ll turn it down to 6,500 cfs and watch it for a while but we think we’ll be able to continue to reduce outflows down to our irrigation demand through summer.”

