Cooler weather has slowed the anticipated snowmelt above Isabella Lake enough that outflows from the dam will ramp down to 6,500 cubic feet per second starting Sunday, according to Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay.
“We’ve been watching the snow surveys and weather up there and think we’re in really good shape to be able to manage the flows,” Mulkay said. “We’ll turn it down to 6,500 cfs and watch it for a while but we think we’ll be able to continue to reduce outflows down to our irrigation demand through summer.”
That’s significantly lower than previously expected flows through Bakersfield, which had been predicted to exceed 9,000 cfs by mid-June. That amount of water could have caused a great deal of damage to homes and businesses in low-lying areas along the river east of Manor Street.
But physical and airborne snow surveys conducted June 3 convinced area water managers they could reduce outflows, Mulkay said.
Mulkay has also requested the state Department of Water Resources cut off the intertie, which has been routing about 500 cfs of Kern River water into the California Aqueduct so that it wouldn’t run north into the already flooded Tulare Lake. The intertie hadn’t been used since 2006 before it was opened May 20. Mulkay estimated a little more than 20,000 acre-feet had sloshed through the intertie near Tupman and made its way to Southern California.
Sean De Guzman, manager of snow surveys and water supply forecasting for the Department of Water Resources, said it appears most watersheds feeding rivers in the Tulare Basin are past their one-day peak snowmelt.
“For the Kern, it’s going to be close,” he said. “The Kern may still get some of those higher values but it’s unlikely, especially with how cool the remainder of June looks.”
However, he cautioned, the volume of water coming into Isabella Lake for June will be greater than it was in May.
The DWR is forecasting 570,000 acre-feet of water will flow into the lake in June. In May, the amount was 539,000 acre-feet.
“You’re going to have high, sustained flows for a while,” De Guzman said.
The June 3 snow surveys showed 758,000 acre-feet of water in the snowpack still waiting to come through the Kern River watershed. He estimated that was down to 700,000 acre-feet by the time he spoke with SJV Water six days later on Friday.
“Now that we’re into June, the snowpack has a good amount of melt going and once it starts it’s hard to stop even with cooler weather,” De Guzman said.
Total runoff for April through July on the Kern is expected to set a record at a forecasted 1.73 million acre-feet. The previous record was set in 1969 at 1.657 million acre-feet.
Isabella Lake could still overfill, Mulkay said. And that’s a good thing.
“We’re even OK with having to use the spillway a little bit,” he said. “We really want the reservoir to fill so the Army Corps of Engineers can do all their testing on the new dam and check all the features so it can come back under regular operations. We really want to get past that 360 mark.”
He referred to recently completed repairs to the dam for seismic and seepage concerns. While construction was ongoing, the Corps of Engineers had restrained the lake's maximum capacity at 360,000 acre-feet instead of its full capacity of 568,000 acre-feet.
An email to the Corps wasn’t returned in time for this story.
With the looming snowpack looking more manageable, Mulkay said, Kern River water districts are starting to look toward Nov. 1, when they have to pull enough water out of Isabella Lake to get it down to 170,000 acre-feet in anticipation of winter storms.
“So, we’ll have to continue pulling water out and the river will continue flowing at 4,000 to 5,000 cfs all through the summer and fall,” Mulkay said.
Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.