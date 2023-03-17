 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Isabella Lake may be the next to 'fill and spill' as it is continues filling rapidly

The "labyrinth" weir at the Isabella Dam in March 2022 as the Army Corps of Engineers finished construction on the dam.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

Isabella Lake could be the next Central Valley reservoir to “fill and spill” as it is rising rapidly, with an estimated 2 million acre-feet of water hunkered down in a record high snowpack and more storms coming.

The Kaweah and Success reservoirs in Tulare County have already reached that point, Success releasing water from its still-under-construction spillway on Monday and Kaweah using its spillway starting Wednesday.

