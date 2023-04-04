 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Isabella Dam safety project done just in time for record snowpack

Speaker after speaker on Tuesday noted the yearslong construction project to increase safety on Isabella Dam was completed this past October — just in time.

With a snowpack at 422 percent of normal, the reservoir is expected to hit its full capacity of 568,000 acre-feet, and then some. Water content in the Kern River watershed is estimated at 1.8 million acre-feet, which means even at full capacity, Isabella Lake will have to empty and refill several times.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

