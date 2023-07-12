Mark Mulkay .png

Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay stands in front of the Isabella Dam in this April 2022 photo.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

The question of whether Lake Isabella might “spill” has now turned to whether it will fill.

The lake is achingly close to being full. It stood at 528,663 acre feet as of Wednesday afternoon — just 39,337 acre feet shy of its full capacity.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.