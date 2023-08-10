rope-swings-dry-and-wet-1024x1024.png

The Kern River west of Allen Road, top 2020, bottom 2019.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

A local group that’s suing the city of Bakersfield for how it manages the Kern River is seeking a court order that would force the city to keep water in the normally dry riverbed as this year’s massive runoff begins to recede.

“The relief sought is narrowly focused,” states the motion for a preliminary injunction filed Wednesday by attorneys for Bring Back the Kern. “It does not seek to change the city’s management of the Kern River allocations, but only to restrain the city from diverting water that is required to keep in good condition the fish that currently exist below each of the weirs, a clear and unequivocal dictate of California law.”

