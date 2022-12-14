 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOIS HENRY: High-tech snow flights to cover most of California’s watersheds this year

You probably didn’t notice a twin-engine prop plane loaded with high-tech equipment circling 23,000 feet over the San Joaquin Valley’s upper watersheds this fall. But it was there, gathering information about those watersheds in their “snow off” condition.

That detailed information will be vital to multiple follow-up flights of Airborne Snow Observatories, Inc. this winter as snow accumulates in the highest reaches of the Sierra Nevada.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

Coronavirus Cases