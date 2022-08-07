 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Groundwater agency to pay $8,500 per acre-foot for SJV water rights

iwv-1.png

The Indian Wells Valley groundwater basin in eastern Kern County only gets about 7,650 acre-feet a year of natural inflow but users pump nearly 28,000 acre-feet out making it a critically overdrafted basin.

 Courtesy / Department of Water Resources

The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in eastern Kern County has signed a “letter of intent” to buy the rights to 750 acre-feet of state water for $6,396,000 from a State Water Project contractor in Kings County.

The purchase is part of the authority’s plan to bring that overdrafted groundwater basin into balance.

