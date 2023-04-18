 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Giant tubes helping manage massive Kern River flows

Those highly noticeable big black tubes being placed in the Kern River at Coffee Road are the fulcrum in a full-court press by Buena Vista Water Storage District to keep as much water as possible in the county.

The western Kern County agricultural water district anticipates putting as many as 25 siphon tubes over what’s known as the “sand plug” next to the Coffee Road weir in the next few days in anticipation of the coming snowmelt.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

