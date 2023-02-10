LOIS HENRY: Funding to protect valley towns from flooding yanked out of budget even as climate change increases threat

The same day that water gushed over the banks of Miles Creek swamping the small town of Planada in Merced County last month, the Newsom administration pulled $40 million out of its proposed budget that was intended for flood protection projects in the San Joaquin Valley.
Advocates had worked for years to get that money into the budget, which was approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor last fall. It would have supported up to eight projects throughout the valley, including two potentially along the Kern River.
“That was super disappointing,” former Assemblyman Adam Gray said of the pending funding cut. Gray represented the Merced area for a decade before narrowly losing a bid for Congress this past fall.
He said the funding would have gone to River Partners, a nonprofit river restoration group, to find “optimal locations in the San Joaquin Valley to do habitat restoration that would also provide flood control and groundwater recharge.”
“In light of the flooding that happened here in Merced, it’s really counterproductive,” Gray said of the administration’s funding pullback. “Not only should the state be spending $40 million a year on this sort of infrastructure, it should be spending $400 million a year.”
The administration gave itself some wiggle room by stating the $40 million could be restored “if General Fund conditions improve,” according to a representative for Wade Crowfoot, secretary of Natural Resources.
Few funding options
And though the representative wrote in an email that funding for San Joaquin Valley projects such as floodplain restoration is available through other programs, that hasn’t been River Partners’ experience, said Julie Rentner, president of River Partners.
She said her group has had funding turned down for floodplain restoration projects from a host of different programs administered by Natural Resources, Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Wildlife Conservation Board and the Department of Conservation.
“The reason Adam Gray championed this funding is because the programs have not been funding this work at the pace and scale we need to get ahead of the growing risks of flooding, extinction, and extreme drought,” Rentner said.
Rentner hopes the funding is restored in the governor’s revised May budget.
Beyond that, she said she’s heard rumblings that legislators may introduce a bond measure to support valley flood projects on a larger scale along with other climate resilience work across California. A flood protection bond bill was introduced by Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua, D-Stockton, earlier this year but hasn’t been fleshed out yet.
Meanwhile, flood protection in the southern San Joaquin Valley remains under a hodgepodge of different agencies with no significant state funding or oversight.
Future flood scenarios 'alarming'
“Of any place in California dealing with fallout from a warming climate, I’m most concerned about the southern half of the Central Valley,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist studying the impacts of extreme weather.
The Sierra Nevada mountains are higher east of towns such as Fresno and Visalia. As climate change pushes the snowline upward and the state is pummeled by warmer winter storms with heavy rain, that could create a scenario where a massive amount of snow at high elevations melts off in a downpour and barrels toward the valley.
“We’re seeing the potential for runoff peaks 200 to 400 percent larger than historic runoff peaks,” Swain said. “Those numbers are actually shocking to those of us who’ve been studying this.”
Combine those projections with increased population throughout the valley and the fact that flood management has been woefully underfunded in most valley areas and, Swain said, the prospect is “alarming.”
“Even people who don’t accept our work on climate agree the south is more at risk for its demographics and the physical realities,” Swain said.
Solutions studied, little done
Despite that acknowledgement, funding for flood protection in the San Joaquin Valley lags about 10 to 1 compared with resources for the Sacramento region and other northern areas, Rentner said.
That disparity isn’t lost on locals.
“It just seems the further south you come, the less interested the state is,” said Mark Mulkay, formerly the general manager for Kern Delta Water District, which has dealt with major flooding issues on the Caliente and Walker creeks that regularly inundate the small town of Lamont in southern Kern County.
“Solutions for Lamont have been studied and restudied and not much has been done,” he said.
It’s a similar story in the tiny farmworker town of Earlimart, which straddles the Kern and Tulare county lines. Government studies going back a half century detail how the town is often swamped by Deer Creek. And yet, the problem persists.
Flood plains changing
An added twist to flood protection in the valley is subsidence, land sinking.
As drought and regulatory restrictions have cut surface supplies, farmers have pumped enormous amounts of groundwater, causing the land to collapse over large areas.
In fact, Corcoran residents had to approve a special tax in 2017 to help fix the town levee at a cost of $10 million because it had sunk below protective levels. It has continued to sink.
Subsidence is also known to have changed at least some historic flood zones, according to a 2017 engineering report on the Corcoran area commissioned by the California High Speed Rail Authority.
It noted that because of subsidence, the historic Poso Creek “flood zone will likely merge with the Deer Creek and Tule River flood zones,” resulting in a potential flood depth of 16 feet for 20 miles along the rail line now under construction.
Downhill is uphill now
When flood does come, “There’ll be a new lake basin and a lot of dairies will be under water,” said Jack Mitchell, a longtime rancher in the Atwell Island area of Tulare County and head of the Deer Creek Flood Control District. The district maintains about five to seven miles of channels on the Deer and Poso creeks and on the White River.
He said the district had its elevations calculated recently and discovered land north of Alpaugh has sunk 18 to 24 feet in the last few years,Mitchell said.
“What used to be downhill is uphill,” Mitchell said. “The lake bottom is higher than us now.”
Making sense of flood management
Most local flood managers felt that, even though the south valley has a patchwork system of agencies, local people are best equipped to deal with area rivers and uncontrolled streams.
State funding, though, would help.
Having a system of floodplains designated and ready to absorb excess water would be a good solution, said Dan Vink, chair of the Tulare County Flood Commission and Principal Partner with Six-33 Solutions in Visalia.
“Under SGMA (the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act), we’re going to have to take some land out of production. It might as well be lands that are prone to flooding and that would make good habitat and provide recharge,” he said. “It could be a really cool scenario.”