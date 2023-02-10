 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Funding to protect valley towns from flooding yanked out of budget even as climate change increases threat

The same day that water gushed over the banks of Miles Creek swamping the small town of Planada in Merced County last month, the Newsom administration pulled $40 million out of its proposed budget that was intended for flood protection projects in the San Joaquin Valley.

Advocates had worked for years to get that money into the budget, which was approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor last fall. It would have supported up to eight projects throughout the valley, including two potentially along the Kern River.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

