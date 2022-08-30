 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOIS HENRY: Fallout from water war continues as state mulls plans

SJV Water art.png

Pelicans settle on a vast lake in Kings County where the J.G. Boswell Company stores large amounts of groundwater pumped from beneath land it farms on the old Tulare Lake bed.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

There’s no word, yet, of state intervention in the ongoing water war between two of Kings County’s largest growers — John Vidovich and the J.G. Boswell Co. — but there has been fallout.

Kimberly Brown, a board member of the Southwest Kings Groundwater Sustainability Agency, resigned Aug. 10 in protest of last-minute language added to the region’s groundwater plan.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

Coronavirus Cases