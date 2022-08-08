 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Effort to bring South Fork Kern River water to SJV farmland buffeted by lawsuits

Looking-east-from-the-Audobun-reserve-1024x649.png

The south fork of the Kern River near Weldon still had some water in this March 2022 photo.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

Drought cut short a pilot program to bring South Fork Kern River water through Lake Isabella and down 60 miles to farmland northwest of Bakersfield.

Now, a raft of lawsuits could upend the environmental impact report in support of the project, which has been a goal of the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District since it bought the old Onyx Ranch in 2013.

