LOIS HENRY: 'Dropout' from race for seat on a powerful Kern water board appears poised to win

In this composite image, Eric Averett, left, said he would drop out of the race for a seat on the Kern County Water Agency against incumbent Phil Cerro. Even so, Averett appeared to be winning the seat according to early vote counts. 

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

If Eric Averett maintains his lead over incumbent Phil Cerro for a seat on the powerful Kern County Water Agency board, it may prove just how effective a campaign statement can be.

Averett said he tried to withdraw his name from the ballot after belatedly learning Cerro would run. But he missed the deadline to have his name removed, Averett told SJV Water in September.

