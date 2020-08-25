Legal action

In November 2019, several large pistachio growers filed a legal action against other water users in the Indian Wells Valley to try and force what they believe is a more equitable way to divvy up groundwater in the desert basin.

Though no recent hearing dates could be found on the Kern County Superior Court website, Rod Stiefvater, one of the plaintiffs, said the action is ongoing.

The action doesn’t seek a court adjudication of the basin, which means a judge decides who gets how much water.

Rather its aim was to push a “physical solution” to declining groundwater, according to the complaint.

The action alleges there is enough groundwater in the basin to continue operations as usual if pumpers agree to coordinate draws to manage the water table decline.

The action was filed prior to the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority submittal of its groundwater sustainability plan to the Department of Water Resources.

That document outlines a fallowing program and ramp down in pumping that will likely force agriculture out of the valley.

Pistachio growers like Stiefvater came to the valley between 2010 and 2013 and planted more than 3,000 acres. Water tables subsequently began dropping between .5 and 1.5 feet a year in some areas, alarming the U.S. Navy, which has a large base near Ridgecrest.

In 2015, Kern County rezoned the entire valley so no new ag could come in.

But that wasn’t enough to stop the overdraft as mandated by the state’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, prompting more stringent pumping restrictions and steep fees by the area’s groundwater authority.

The problem for Stiefvater and other pistachio growers is SGMA requires pumping allotments to be drawn from the 2010-2014 time frame.

If a grower wasn’t pumping then, or only just getting started, they don’t have an established pumping right.

Plaintiffs include Mojave Pistachios LLC, owned by Stiefvater, the Nugent and John Thomas Conaway family trusts and Sierra Shadows Ranch.

Defendants include Indian Wells Valley Water District, Searles Valley Minerals mining and Meadowbrook Dairy.