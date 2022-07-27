 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Costs vs. benefits still unknown for the latest delta tunnel alignment

The Department of Water Resources released a draft environmental report for a newly proposed alignment for a tunnel that would take water around and under the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The preferred alternative is the line furthest to the right in this photo.

 Department of Water Resources

Kern County water managers are, for the most part, sticking with the proposed Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta tunnel but are keeping an eye on details still to come — how it will actually operate and how much the water will cost.

The Department of Water Resources released a draft environmental impact report on the latest iteration of a proposed tunnel that would move water from the Sacramento River around and under the sensitive delta into the California Aqueduct.

