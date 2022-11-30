 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Bakersfield sued over 'dewatering' of Kern River

Several public interest groups sued the city of Bakersfield on Wednesday, alleging the city has been derelict in its operation of the Kern River by diverting most of its flows to agriculture and other uses, leaving a dry riverbed through the heart of town.

“The river is dry, but not because of a lack of water,” said Stephen Montgomery, president of the Kern-Kaweah Chapter Sierra Club, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. “The river is entirely diverted into canals with no prioritization of people or the environment.”

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

