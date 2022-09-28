 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Attorney: Government control creeping ever further into water rights

valerie-kincaid-1024x884.jpeg

Valerie Kincaid discussed how recent plans and changes made by the State Water Resources Control Board have impacted water users in Kern County and beyond at a Water Association of Kern County luncheon on Tuesday.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

In a fast-paced trip through the evolution of California’s water rights, attorney Valerie Kincaid explained how the system has gone from the “wild, wild west” to one pervaded by ever greater government creep.

By expanding its authorities under what had been thought of as several limited court decisions, state government is now essentially dictating operations on several watersheds, has ignored priority rights and is on the verge of amassing even more control under the guise of “modernization,” Kincaid told a packed room during a Water Association of Kern County luncheon on Tuesday.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

