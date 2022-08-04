 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JESSE VAD: SJV water managers know the pain of slow state response to failing water systems

Copy_of_CHR_TCP_Water_19-scaled-1-1024x683.jpeg

El Adobe in Kern County has contaminated water but has waited years for state help to connect to a larger, safer drinking water system.

 Martin do Nascimento / Courtesy of California Health Report

Water managers in the San Joaquin Valley who regularly work with residents of poor, rural communities facing water insecurity are applauding a sharply critical audit of the state Water Resources Control Board.

The California State Auditor’s report found a serious lack of urgency on the part of the water board, which is tasked with assisting failing drinking water systems. That lack of urgency, combined with byzantine regulations has led to hundreds of thousands of Californians living without access to clean, abundant water, according to an audit released last month.

Jesse Vad reports for SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. Lois Henry, SJV Water’s CEO and editor, can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

Coronavirus Cases