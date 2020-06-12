A free COVID-19 test site will open in Lamont on Monday at the Lamont Public Library, 8304 Segrue Road.
Adventist Health Tehachapi is operating the site with funding from the county.
Testing is availably by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
To schedule an appointment, call 869-6018. No insurance or pre-authorization is required.
