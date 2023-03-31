 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Snowpack above Kern River tops any in recorded history — and more’s coming

Mark Mulkay

Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay standing at Isabella Dam in April 2022.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

The possibility of a prolonged warm spell this spring is weighing on Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay’s mind these days.

“If that happens, we could lose infrastructure. Definitely,” he said.

