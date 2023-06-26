dam-day-weir-mountains

A full Isabella Lake and mountains packed with snow stand behind the new labyrinth weir constructed as part of the Army Corps of Engineers safety project that was completed in October 2022.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

Outflows from Isabella Lake into the Kern River will be cut to zero starting at 1 a.m. Tuesday so dam operators can check the source of "funny noises" coming from the outlet tunnel, according to Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay and an Army Corps of Engineers press release.

"They've been hearing funny noises in the tunnel. The thinking is that it's probably debris," Mulkay said. "So, to minimize any future damage, they want to get in there and see if they can fix it quickly and outflows will start up again."

