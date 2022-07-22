 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Kern River advocates accuse utility of 'lawless' water diversions

kr3-to-hatchery.png

As water in the North Fork of the Kern River dwindles, controversy over its diminished flows is ramping up.

At least some river watchers are accusing Southern California Edison of misusing a portion of the flows by continuing to divert water, ostensibly, for a state-owned fish hatchery that has been closed since 2020. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) even sent a letter to Edison in January 2022 directing the utility to stop taking water out of the river for the hatchery, saying the facility and its pipeline are inoperable.

Lois Henry is the CEO and editor of SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. She can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

