Isabella Dam

The "labyrinth" weir at Lake Isabella dam in March 2022 as the Army Corps of Engineers finished construction on the dam.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officially lowered the risk level of Isabella Dam from “highest urgency and risk” to “low urgency” on Thursday.

Though an Army Corps spokesman said this means Isabella has returned to “normal operations,” it’s unclear what exactly that will mean for downstream Kern River irrigators as we grind through summer and approach a new water year.

