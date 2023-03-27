 Skip to main content
LOIS HENRY: Flooding out other farmers was ‘premeditated’ by the powerful J.G. Boswell Company, one farmer asserts

lois flood photo

A farm shop sits in a sea of water south of Corcoran. The water covers some of the land owned by Hansen Ranches and has never flooded before.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

By the time Erik Hansen had a moment to sit down in a Corcoran pizza parlor on a recent afternoon, the fifth-generation farmer was tired, detached and a little defeated-looking.

He talked matter-of-factly of his family’s losses so far: At least 3,000 acres are under water, some orchards will die, his cousin’s house is destroyed and his own family had to evacuate to his dad’s place in Visalia.

